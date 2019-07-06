Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend Eastern Economic Forum meeting

Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the Eastern Economic Forum meeting in Russia’s far eastern city of Vladivostok in September on the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

Quoting Foreign Office sources on Saturday, Dawn reported that the invitation was extended by Putin during the recently-held Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Kyrgyzstan, which both leaders had attended.

At the SCO summit, Khan had engaged in several ‘informal’ talks with Putin. The Russian leader had further expressed his desire to have good relations with Pakistan.

Sources said that the Prime Minister would be Putin’s Guest of Honour at the forum. It should also be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present in the meeting.