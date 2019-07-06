Latest NewsNEWSSports

This bowler becomes 2nd fastest Indian to take 100 wickets in ODI cricket

Jul 6, 2019, 07:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has become the second-fastest Indian bowler to take 100 wickets in ODI cricket, achieving the feat by dismissing Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne in 2019 World Cup on Saturday. Bumrah reached the milestone in his 57th match, taking one match more than record-holder Mohammad Shami. Overall, Bumrah is the 21st Indian bowler to take 100 ODI wickets.

Tags

Related Articles

M.Padmakumar to direct a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual film starring Gokul Suresh

Mar 2, 2019, 05:42 pm IST
manushi in bikini

Manushi Chillar raising the temperature with her gym avatar: See Pic

Nov 23, 2018, 11:04 am IST

“Homosexuality is not a ‘tendency’ & is absolutely NORMAL : Sonam slams art of living guru

Nov 15, 2017, 10:47 am IST

Volkswagen fined Rs 171.34 crore by Green Tribunal Panel

Jan 15, 2019, 10:39 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close