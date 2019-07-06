This bowler becomes 2nd fastest Indian to take 100 wickets in ODI cricket

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has become the second-fastest Indian bowler to take 100 wickets in ODI cricket, achieving the feat by dismissing Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne in 2019 World Cup on Saturday. Bumrah reached the milestone in his 57th match, taking one match more than record-holder Mohammad Shami. Overall, Bumrah is the 21st Indian bowler to take 100 ODI wickets.