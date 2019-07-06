West Bengal to celebrate Save Water Day

Water scarcity is hitting many major cities of India. The situation is grave in many parts. It is a major problem which must be confronted with emergency as life itself is in danger. West Bengal government is about to launch an initiative to save water.

In her Facebook account West Bengal Chief Minister shared a video which urges people to come and join the initiative of the government. The video throws light upon the water scarcity, ground water depletion, drought etc in various parts. The state has made a regular check on its water usage and many programmes were launched as part of it.

Under the ‘ Jhal Dharo Jal Bharo’ programme 3 lakh water bodies were created. ‘ Jalthirtha’ programme aimed to create dams in water scarce region. Now inorder to make a sustainable water policy the Bengal government is observing July 12th as ‘Save water Day’. A procession from Jarosanko to Gandhi Murti headed by Mamta will be there on the same day. In her post she urges everyone to take part in the movement. The initiative is appreciable as it takes the future into concern.