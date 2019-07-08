Heavy Rain: Airport operations suspended briefly in Mumbai

Due to heavy rain, the operations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has been suspended briefly on today. The airport administration has formed that all the operations from the airport are temporarily suspended due to bad weather.

As the visibility has fluctuated the airport has suspended it’s operations from 3.12 am to 9.31 am in today morning. No flights have been canceled. But some flights have been diverted.

Heavy rain is continuing in the Mumbai city and the daily life of the metro has been badly affected by the heavy rain. Suburban trains are operating normally in the city but road transport has been blocked due to waterlogging.