Indian footballer Sunil Chetri overtook Lionel Messi: Know more

Indian football team captain Sunil Chetri has over taken the international football god Lionel Messi of Argentina. Chetri has overtaken the record of scoring the most number of goals for his national team.

Chetri becomes the top scorer in the international football for a national time after he scored a goal against Tajikisthan in Intercontinetal Cup football. Only Christiano Ronaldo of Portuguel is ahead of Chetri.

By the two goals, he scored against Tajikisthan his total goal for India has become 70. Messi has scored only 68 goals for his national team Argentian. Chetri has played 108 international matches for the Indian football team. Messi who played 136 international matches for Argentina has scored 68 goals for the country. Christiano Ronaldo has scored 88 goals for his country.

Chetri stands 18th in the list top scorers for national team. Christiano Ronaldo is in second position and Messi in the 20th position. Ali Deyi of Iran is in the first position with 109 goals.

Sunil Chetri the player who has played the highest number of international matches for India.