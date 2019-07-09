Indian Air Force gets new heavy-lift Chinook helicopters

The Indian Air Force has added two new heavy-lift Chinook helicopters to its force. The US aerospace company Boeing has announced that two new Chinook helicopters arrived at the Mundra port in Gujarat. Chinook CH-47 is an advanced multi-mission helicopter.
The Indian Air Force has given an order for 15 helicopters and four helicopters were delivered in February.
Two new CH-47F (I) Chinooks for the @IAF_MCC squadron arrive at the Indian shores. The advanced multi-mission helicopter will provide the Indian armed forces unmatched strategic airlift capability.
