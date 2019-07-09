Latest NewsIndia

Indian Air Force gets new heavy-lift Chinook helicopters

Jul 9, 2019, 06:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Indian Air Force has added two new heavy-lift Chinook helicopters to its force. The US aerospace company Boeing has announced that two new Chinook helicopters arrived at the Mundra port in Gujarat. Chinook CH-47 is an advanced multi-mission helicopter.

The Indian Air Force has given an order for 15 helicopters and four helicopters were delivered in February.

Tags

Related Articles

Guwahati Blast; ULFA Militant arrested

May 22, 2019, 09:33 pm IST

Tit for tat: Israel replied to Rocket attack by Gaza, not with words

Dec 12, 2017, 01:10 pm IST

Customs employee arrested for stealing passenger’s gold chain at airport

Jun 17, 2017, 08:48 pm IST
lpg gas

No impact of GST on domestic LPG prices

Jul 6, 2017, 07:29 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close