Dubai Duty Free Raffle: 71-year old Indian women wins 7 crore

A 71-year old Indian woman has blessed by luck as she has won a whopping amount of 7 crores in the Dubai duty-free raffle.

Jaya Gupta, the 71-year old Indian woman from Mumbai, who runs a trading company in Dubai has won 10 lakh US dollar.

Jaya Gupta has informed that she always take the raffle ticket while she goes through Dubai Airport. She bought the prize-winning ticket on May 20 while she was traveling to Pune to see her mother. Jaya who has been living in Dubai for the last 35 years has been taking tickets for the last 15 years. She got the prize for the ticket no.0993 number from 303 series.

Another Indian Ravi Ramchand Bachani also win 7 crore rupees. He got the prize for 0969 tickets from 304 series. The 37-year-old Bachani who is living in Dubai for 14 years. He has been taking the tickets for 10 years. He runs a garment business in Dubai. He took the ticket while he was going to Croyatio. Another Indian expat has won a luxury car in the draw.