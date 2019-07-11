India to get new search and rescue equipment from Israel

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will soon install modern search and rescue (SAR) equipment on transport planes and helicopters. The new procurement will enhance the elite security force’s capability to detect lost aircraft. The new system will be installed on IAF aircraft weeks after June 3 Antonov AN-32 air crash in Arunachal Pradesh, which claimed lives of 13 IAF soldiers. However, the deal was signed almost two year before the deadly crash.

According to a report published in Hindustan times, Israeli defence electronics company Elbit Systems is offering this service to the IAF at a cost of USD 45 million. Emergency locator transmitters (ELT) and airborne locator systems (ALS) will be fitted on various kinds of aircraft including Mi-17, Cheetah and Chetak helicopters. Currently, the transport aircraft of the IAF are equipped with rudimentary SAR systems.