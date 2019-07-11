UAE Government reduces fees for these services

UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has reduced fees for transactions at service centres by up to 94 per cent.

On Wednesday, the ministry said fees for 145 services and 128 transactions at centres, including Tas-heel, Tadbeer and Tawjeeh, would be reduced by between 50 per cent and 94 per cent, in line with a Cabinet decision that aims to promote investment and boost businesses in the UAE.

Fees for issuing work permits have been reduced for companies depending on their classification under a new system based on the skill level and diversity of their employees.The new fee structure lists three main categories and within them are breakdowns for fees for skilled and semi-skilled workers for each type of company.

Companies will continue to be exempt from paying for work permits when employing an Emirati or GCC citizen. Fishing boat facilities are also exempt from work permit fees.The work permit fee for workers sponsored by their families has been reduced by half, from Dh200 to Dh100.

The fees for transferring a permit to move a skilled worker from one business to another, owned by the same person, has also been decreased by 50 per cent.Work permit application fees for teenagers, fees for temporary and part-time work permits have also been halved.The ministry reduced the annual licence fee for employment agencies by 50 per cent from Dh50,000 to Dh25,000. And licence renewals now cost Dh12,500 from Dh25,000.