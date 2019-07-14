India, Pakistan to hold meeting at Wagah border today

Officials from India and Pakistan are slated to meet on Sunday to finalise the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor and related technical issues. Government sources said the meeting is scheduled to take place at 9:30 am at Wagah. Just a day ahead of the meeting, Pakistan reconstituted its Sikh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) list, and dropped Khalistani leader Gopal Singh Chawla from the list, allaying concerns that India had raised earlier.

Previously, the two countries were slated to meet on April 2 in Pakistan for the second round of talks, which was postponed after reports surfaced about the appointment of “controversial elements” by Pakistan in a committee associated with the corridor.