These jobs in UAE are offering up to UAE Dirham 20,000 salary

Jul 14, 2019, 11:21 pm IST
A recent survey conducted by an online recruiting firm in UAE named ‘GulfTalent’ has revealed that a 9% growth in UAE’a employment sector in 2019. As per the survey, 36% of all surveyed companies plan to increase their workforce this year. Around 37% of companies did not foresee any change and 27% of companies want to reduce their staff.

UAE employers prefer Asain professionals because of their lower salary expectations.

Some of the job opportunities in UAE that will draw around UAE Dirham 20,000.

1. General Practitioner
2. Sonographer
3. Production Engineer – Electrical
4.Store Manager
5. Environmental Engineer
6.Business Development Executive
7.Business Development_ Assistant Manager
8. Land Surveyor
9.Clinical Coders with Ahima Certification
10. Chemical Engineer

