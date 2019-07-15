Karnataka: JD(S)-Congress government will face confidence motion on July 18

The Congress- Janata Dal (S) alliance government in Karnataka will face the confidence motion on Thursday, July 18. The Karnataka assembly speaker K.R.Ramesh has informed the media that on Thursday 11 am the assembly will consider confidence motion at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru.

The floor test will give an end to the political turbulence and uncertainty in the state. As the rebel MLA’s belonging to Congress is adamant on their demand, the fate of the H.D.Kumaraswamy government is uncertain.

Almost 16 MLA’s including few ministers has submitted a resignation letter to the speaker. The speaker has yet not taken a decision on the resignation.