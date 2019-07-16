“Anybody at Deshabhimani Copying News From Asianet”? News Anchor Stuns DYFI Leader

From recovering University’s answer sheets from the house of the accused SFI leader to the accused topping the rank list of Police exam, the past few hours in Kerala have witnessed some serious issues, that completely upset the student’s trust in the transparency of exam process.

SFI and the left are at the receiving end of a lot of criticisms and media have taken up the issue, most of the news channel discussions have all been about the SFI’s atrocities at different colleges, particularly at University College.

Asianet News Channel had taken this issue for their prime time debate and DYFI leader Shiju Khan represented the left in the discussion. The debate was led by anchor P.G Suresh Kumar. When he asked a question to Shiju about who exactly is responsible for the serious of mishaps that happened in the University College, Shiju Khan had a slightly twisted reply.

His answer initially focussed on the mistake Mathrubhumi newspaper had made today in getting a photo wrong while reporting the incident of answer sheets being recovered from Union office of SFI. He accused Mathrbhumi of deliberately plotting against the left by fabricating news.

Further, he said that Asianet news reporter was visiting the union room on the day Akhil was stabbed, but he didn’t report anything on finding any answer sheets there. Shiju said that days later, Asianet news reporter has reported having recovered the answer sheets from the same room. He raised questions as to why it was not found before and indirectly hinted at the chance of news being fabricated.

To this allegation, the anchor P.G Suresh Kumar said that he is not liable to respond to any mistake committed by any other media, but he reiterated the Asianet news reporter had only reported what he saw there. Suresh Kumar asked if Shiju is skeptical about the report, whether he is alleging that Asianet deliberately planted the sheets there.

Shiju responded that such matters should be looked into, but Suresh Kumar was quick to respond with the news that came from the front page of Deshabhimani, the official newspaper of CPI(M).