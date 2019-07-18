23 people killed in suspected arson attack in Japan

Atleast 23 people are killed and dozens of others are injured as a man has set fire to an animation studio in Kyoto, Japan. It is reported that around 36 people have been injured in the attack.

A man who arrived with a petrol can have set fire to the studio. He was also admitted to the hospital. The incident took place in the morning around 10.am.

The accused entered the three-story building where the animation studio works and sprayed petrol and set fire. Police have detained the accused who is rumoured to be a former employee. Police have also seized knives from the scene.

A Japanese fire official says at least 23 people are confirmed or presumed dead in a suspected arson at a popular animation production studio in Kyoto. 36 others have been injured, some of them critically. https://t.co/6wKkbH8eiC pic.twitter.com/RLnNU6ctza — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 18, 2019