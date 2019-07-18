23 people killed in suspected arson attack in Japan

Atleast 23 people are killed and dozens of others are injured as a man has set fire to an animation studio in Kyoto, Japan. It is reported that around 36 people have been injured in the attack.
A man who arrived with a petrol can have set fire to the studio. He was also admitted to the hospital. The incident took place in the morning around 10.am.
The accused entered the three-story building where the animation studio works and sprayed petrol and set fire. Police have detained the accused who is rumoured to be a former employee. Police have also seized knives from the scene.
A Japanese fire official says at least 23 people are confirmed or presumed dead in a suspected arson at a popular animation production studio in Kyoto. 36 others have been injured, some of them critically.
— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 18, 2019
A man screaming "You die!" burst into an animation production studio and set it on fire, leaving nearly 30 people confirmed or presumed dead. The fire started after the suspect sprayed an unidentified liquid accelerant, officials say.
— The Associated Press (@AP) July 18, 2019
