23 people killed in suspected arson attack in Japan

Jul 18, 2019, 06:36 pm IST
Atleast 23 people are killed and dozens of others are injured as a man has set fire to an animation studio in Kyoto, Japan. It is reported that around 36 people have been injured in the attack.

A man who arrived with a petrol can have set fire to the studio. He was also admitted to the hospital. The incident took place in the morning around 10.am.

The accused entered the three-story building where the animation studio works and sprayed petrol and set fire. Police have detained the accused who is rumoured to be a former employee. Police have also seized knives from the scene.

