Dawood Ibrahim’s Nephew Rizwan Kaskar Arrested In Mumbai 

Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew and Iqbal Kaskar’s son Rizwan has been arrested by anti-extortion cell while he was trying to leave the county. Ahmed Raza who was deported from Dubai has links with Rizwan. The interrogation is underway.

The arrest was made on Wednesday evening.

A couple of days ago, the anti-extortion cell had arrested Ahmed Raza Wadharia, a close aide of Ibrahim’s gang member Fahim Machmach, in an extortion case, a senior official from the crime branch said.

“During his interrogation, Rizwan Kaskar’s name came up. Based on the information, a trap was laid and he was detained at the Mumbai international airport on Wednesday night when he was trying to escape from the country,” he reportedly said to a portal.

Mumbai Crime Branch is also working on the deportation of Dawood’s other nephew Sohail Kaskar. The process is likely to be completed soon so the custody can be expected within a week or ten days.

Sohail has been booked in two cases related to cheating and extortion.