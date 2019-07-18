Latest NewsTechnology

Govt issues notice to these social media apps

Jul 18, 2019, 02:40 pm IST
Government has issued notices to social media platforms Tiktok and Helo along with a set of 21 questions threatening to ban these apps if it does not receive appropriate response, official sources said. The action from Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) follows complaint by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) to the Prime Minister, in which it alleged that the platforms are being used for anti-national activities.

When contacted, Tiktok and Helo in a joint statement said they have plans to invest USD 1 billion over the period of next three years to develop technology infrastructure and owns responsibility of local community. Meity has sought reply from TikTok and Helo on allegation that these platforms have become “a hub of anti-national activities”, and has sought assurance that the data of Indian users are not being transferred at present and will not be transferred in future also “to any other foreign government or any third party or private entity”, according to sources.

