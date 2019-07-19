12 Television actors join BJP in West Bengal

Several Bengali actors, including Parno Mittra, joined the BJP in Kolkata on Thursday in presence of party leaders, including its West Bengal unit head Dilip Ghosh and senior functionary Mukul Roy.

Ghosh chose the occasion to accuse the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress of “harassing” those who join the BJP, and said it has become “risky” for people to join his party.

This is why the BJP organises joining ceremonies for personalities from West Bengal outside the state, he said, adding these actors deserve credit for their “courage”.

Welcoming the 12 actors into the party fold, Ghosh said the people in the state are inspired by the leadership and development work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.