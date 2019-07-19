Commodity Market: Gold prices reaches Rs.35,000

In the commodity market, the price of precious metals gold and silver has surged today. The price of gold has reached around Rs.36,000 and silver has crossed Rs.42,000.

In the international market spot, gold was trading at a higher price of $1,440 per ounce. In New York, the gold was trading at a lower price of $ 1,437.60 per ounce. In New Delhi, the price of gold 99.9% and 99.5% purity has surged by Rs. 280 to reach Rs. 35,950 and Rs.35,780 per 10 gram respectively. The price of sovereign gold also appreciated by Rs.100 to reach Rs.27,500 per 8 gram.

In New York, silver was trading at a higher price of $16.45 per ounce. In India, the price of silver surged by Rs.935 to reach Rs.42,035 per kilo. The weekly-based delivery also surged by Rs.587 to reach at Rs.41,263 a kilo. The price of silver coins also appreciated by Rs.3,000 to reach at Rs.84,000 for buying and Rs.85,000 for selling of 100 pieces.