Dubai bans the use of flowers in preparing food, drinks

The Dubai Municipality has issued a notice to all restaurants and other establishments who serve food to stop using flower petals in preparing foods or decorative use. This ban will be effective from July 14.

The Dubai Municipality has adopted this move to ensure food safety and quality. The authority has also warned that violators of the rule will have to face strict legal actions.