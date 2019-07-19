Latest NewsGulf

Dubai bans the use of flowers in preparing food, drinks

Jul 19, 2019, 12:02 am IST
The Dubai Municipality has banned the use of flowers in preparing foods and beverages.

Dubai Municipality has announced that it has banned the use of all kinds of flowers including a rose in preparing food and drinks.

The Dubai Municipality has issued a notice to all restaurants and other establishments who serve food to stop using flower petals in preparing foods or decorative use. This ban will be effective from July 14.

The Dubai Municipality has adopted this move to ensure food safety and quality. The authority has also warned that violators of the rule will have to face strict legal actions.

