International Cricket Council suspends Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect

Zimbabwe Cricket has been suspended from membership of the International Cricket Council (ICC) with immediate effect. The decision was taken during the ICC Annual Conference in London.The ICC unanimously took the resolution and said that the reason behind the move was because Zimbabwe Cricket had been unable to provide a process for conducting free and democratic elections.

“The full-time member failed to fulfil their obligation to provide a process for free and democratic elections and to ensure that there is no government interference in its administration for cricket,” the ICC said in a statement released on ThursdayWith this decision, Zimbabwe cricket will no longer receive ICC funding and representative teams from the country will be barred from participating at ICC events.“We do not take the decision to suspend a Member lightly, but we must keep our sport free from political interference,” said ICC chairman Shashank Manohar.

“What has happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC Constitution and we cannot allow it to continue unchecked. The ICC wants cricket to continue in Zimbabwe in accordance with the ICC Constitution,” he added.This move puts Zimbabwe’s participation in next years Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in jeopardy.The Croatia Cricket Federation and the Zambia Cricket Union have both also been suspended for non-compliance with ICC Membership criteria.