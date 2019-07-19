Latest NewsSports

International Cricket Council suspends Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect

Jul 19, 2019, 06:25 am IST
Less than a minute

Zimbabwe Cricket has been suspended from membership of the International Cricket Council (ICC) with immediate effect. The decision was taken during the ICC Annual Conference in London.The ICC unanimously took the resolution and said that the reason behind the move was because Zimbabwe Cricket had been unable to provide a process for conducting free and democratic elections.

“The full-time member failed to fulfil their obligation to provide a process for free and democratic elections and to ensure that there is no government interference in its administration for cricket,” the ICC said in a statement released on ThursdayWith this decision, Zimbabwe cricket will no longer receive ICC funding and representative teams from the country will be barred from participating at ICC events.“We do not take the decision to suspend a Member lightly, but we must keep our sport free from political interference,” said ICC chairman Shashank Manohar.

“What has happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC Constitution and we cannot allow it to continue unchecked. The ICC wants cricket to continue in Zimbabwe in accordance with the ICC Constitution,” he added.This move puts Zimbabwe’s participation in next years Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in jeopardy.The Croatia Cricket Federation and the Zambia Cricket Union have both also been suspended for non-compliance with ICC Membership criteria.

Tags

Related Articles

Statue of Unity to get Air and Rail service soon

Nov 17, 2018, 03:11 pm IST

‘Non-political’ interaction between Akshay Kumar, PM Modi set to air Today

Apr 24, 2019, 08:29 am IST

The 53-year-old man intercepted by the customs with 100 iPhone X handsets worth Rs 85 lakh

May 6, 2018, 06:52 pm IST

Won’t attend your swearing-in ceremony : Mamata Banerjee to Narendra Modi

May 29, 2019, 02:45 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close