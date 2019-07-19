Latest NewsIndia

Karnataka Crisis : CM Kumaraswamy to move Supreme Court for stay on floor test

Jul 19, 2019, 11:21 am IST
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy breaks down

Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will move the Supreme Court for a stay on Governor Vajubhai Vala’s order to prove majority in the Assembly by 1.30 p.m. on Friday, said an official.

“The Chief Minister’s counsel will move the Supreme Court on Friday for a stay on the Governor’s Thursday’s order asking him to prove majority by 1.30 p.m.,” ruling JD-S spokesman Ramesh Babu told IANS here.

The ruling Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) allies will also petition the apex court against the Governor’s order as the Chief Minister had already moved the confidence motion on Thursday and initiated the debate on it for the floor test.

“The Governor is interfering in the working of the legislative Assembly, which is the domain of the Speaker under the provisions of the Contitutions,” Babu said.

