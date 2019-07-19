Latest NewsIndia

NRC List : India can’t be refugee capital of world, Centre tells Supreme Court

Jul 19, 2019, 11:56 am IST
Less than a minute

The Centre and the Assam government on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking extension of the July 31 deadline for finalisation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).The Centre told a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that India cannot be the refugee capital of the world.

The union and state government also sought sample verification of the citizens included in the NRC, saying lakhs of people have been wrongly included in areas bordering Bangladesh due to involvement of local officers.The first draft of the NRC for Assam was published on the intervening night of December 31, 2017 and January 1, 2018 in accordance with the top court’s direction. Names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated then.

Assam, which had faced influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state having an NRC which was first prepared in 1951.

Tags

Related Articles

Photojournalist Harishankar passes away

Dec 20, 2018, 11:17 pm IST
schools clossed

Indian schools announced summer holidays

Jun 15, 2019, 07:28 pm IST
Oxford English Dictionary

The latest update in ‘Oxford English Dictionary’ will make India proud

Jun 28, 2017, 08:43 am IST
RL SARITHA

After Minister K Raju’s Controversial German Visit, This Foreign Visit is Hurting keralites

Aug 26, 2018, 03:46 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close