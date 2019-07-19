Latest NewsInternational

Pakistan court orders security for Hindu woman after conversion

Jul 19, 2019, 10:20 am IST
Less than a minute

A Pakistan court has ordered security for a Hindu woman who converted to Islam last month, the media reported.Payal Devi, now known as Noor Fatima, is a resident of Thatta in Pakistan’s Sindh province where kidnapping of Hindu girls and their religious conversion often happens.

On June 29, she converted to Islam, and got willingly married to one Kamran Ali. Her family members are, however, not happy with the alliance.She said her community members are also upset, and claimed threat to her life, Express News reported.The Sindh High Court has ordered security cover to the newly wedded couple and listed the matter for next hearing on August 6.

Tags

Related Articles

Oscars

Oscar kicks off today without the usual glam and lights

Mar 5, 2018, 06:21 am IST

RYAN SCHOOL MURDER : CBI REVEALS THE SCHOCKING REPORT ABOUT ACCUSED TEEN

Nov 13, 2017, 12:19 pm IST

RBI Governor’s resignation: This is how Major Leaders responded

Dec 11, 2018, 06:26 am IST

Is Dileep such a cruel person to be punished like this?

Aug 29, 2017, 11:15 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close