Female Foeticide: ‘No girl child was born in these villages in three months

Jul 21, 2019, 07:12 pm IST
The district administration in Uttarakashi in Uttarakhand has made it clear that no girl child was born in 132 villages in the district for the last three months.216 childbirths are reported from these villages and all are boys.

The district administration has ordered an inquiry in the matter. It is doubted of massive female foeticide. The district administration has entrusted ‘Asha Workers’ to monitor all childbirth and pregnancy in these villages. If the situation is not bettered strict actions will be taken against those families and concerned.

Uttarakhand is ranked lowest in the male-female ration in the country, 816 females to 1000 males.

