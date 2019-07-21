KeralaLatest News

Heavy Rain; Holiday announced for educational institutions in these districts

Jul 21, 2019, 11:30 pm IST
Fake news and rumors are spread in social media about holidays announced to educational institutions due to heavy rain. Only in Kozhikode and Kannur districts has declared a holiday for institutions. In Kannur, all educational institutions have been given a holiday. But in Kozhikode professional colleges will work.

The district administration has announced a holiday for all the educational institutions in the Kannur district as the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in the district and a ‘red alert’ is announced by the Kerala Disaster Management Authority. University examinations will not have nay change.

??????????? ?????????????? ?????????? ??????????? ???????? ????????? ???????????? ????????? ???? ???????…

Gepostet von Collector Kannur am Sonntag, 21. Juli 2019

The Kottayam district collector has announced holiday for educational institutions in Kottayam municipal corporation, Arppokkara, Aimanam, Kumarakom and Thiruvarppu panchayat.

??????? ????????????????????? ????????????, ?????? ????????????? ?????? ????? ???????????????? ????????? ?????????? ?????????? ????? ??????????? ????????????????? ????(22.07.2019 ????????) ?????????????????.

Gepostet von Kottayam Collector am Sonntag, 21. Juli 2019

????: ??????? ????? ???????????????????????????? ???????? ?????????????????? ???????? ??????????? ?????? ?????…

Gepostet von District Collector Pathanamthitta am Sonntag, 21. Juli 2019

??????????????????? ???????? ?????2019 ???? 21??????????? ??????? : ?????????? ?????? ?????? ??.??. ????????? ????…

Gepostet von Collector Thiruvananthapuram am Sonntag, 21. Juli 2019

??????? ???????? ???????? ???????? ???? (22) ???????? ???????? ?????? ???????? ??? ??????????????????????.??????????…

Gepostet von District Collector Kasaragod am Sonntag, 21. Juli 2019

