Youth Congress gave up the decision to buy car for Ramya

Jul 22, 2019, 08:06 pm IST
Youth congress’ decision to buy a car for Alathoor MP Ramya Haridas went in vein. Youth Congress had started fund collection to buy a car for their representative in Parliament. However many criticism for the same was aroused from many parts including from the Congress leaders.

KPCC president Mullappilly Ramachandran said that the fund collection is not acceptable. Ramya Haridas , wrote in her Facebook post that she considers the words of him. Now the youth congress leaders are in a hurry to return the funds to those who made donations. Around 6,13000 rupees was raised by the fund collection. This will be returned to the people. Hope that this will reach to the donors themselves.

 

 

