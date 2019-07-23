Latest NewsEntertainment

Actress Mandira Bedi sizzles in red bikini at Maldives : Watch Video

Jul 23, 2019, 12:19 pm IST
Less than a minute

Shanti Actress Mandira Bedi has taken a leave from her busy schedule and is enjoying her exotic vacation. The actress who is touted as one of the fittest celebrity is best known for her style and fit body look and her latest pictures is justifying every bit of it.

Fitness freak Mandira shared a sizzling bikini pic flaunting her toned abs and killer bod posing by the palm tree. Mandira is wearing a red bikini paired with sunglasses.

The fitness diva is for sure giving all of us a major vacation goal. Here’s some more posts from Mandira’s latest vacation:

At the age of 47, the actress can give any newcomer a run for her money with her fit body and charm.

