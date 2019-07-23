Latest NewsEntertainment

Actress Sushmita Sen’s latest gym workout video goes viral : Watch Here

Jul 23, 2019, 12:33 pm IST
Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle and shared a latest post on how to stay fit. Her video post has really got us thinking to come out from our comfort zone and pump up the iron.

In the caption, she wrote a few inspiring lines: “It’s not enough to have wings, you gotta train them to fly. We each desire & await, that ‘moment’, that life defining opportunity, one that will change our lives forever…we don’t always know exactly when & how this ‘moment’ will arrive…but arrive IT WILL And when it does, what finally matters is not the ‘moment’…but just how prepared WE are for it!! #practice #train #prepare every moment for that ‘moment’ #sharing #lifelessons #mydiscipline #gymnasticrings #tuesdaymotivation I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”.

