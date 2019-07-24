Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar

In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee slipped down against the US dollar in the early hours of trade. The Indian rupee fell down by 16 paise to reach at 69.10 against US dollar.

In the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the domestic currency opened at 69.10 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee has settled yesterday at 68.94 against the US dollar.

The main reason for the weak performance of Indian rupee is the rising crude oil prices and the steady foreign fund outflow.