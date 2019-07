In boxing, six Indian boxers have entered the semi-finals of the Thailand International Boxing Tournament in Bangkok.

The Indian boxers Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Deepak Singh (49 kg), Ashish (69kg), Manju Rani ( 48 kg), Brijesh yadav(81kg) and Muhammed Husammuddin (56kg).

Nikhat Zareen is the former Junior world champion and Deepak Singh is the Asian silver medalist.