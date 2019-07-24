Youth Congress Collecting Money to Buy Car For Remya Haridas: Here is How Advocate Jayasankar Said Responded

The war of words between Deepa Nishant and Remya Haridas had started long before the Loksabha elections. Deepa was not particularly impressed with the mode of the election campaign that Remya adopted and the tit-for-tat continued for quite some time.

Remya Haridas had recently found herself in a fresh controversy as youth Congress activists set out on a mission to collect money to buy a car for her, and pictures of Donation receipt to this fund had gone viral on the internet. Owing to pressure, they eventually had to withdraw from this decision.

Deepa, responding to the situation, said that Caste is not about the intolerance you feel when you see a Dalit woman traveling in a car but it is the mindset that ‘Dalit’ and ‘poverty’ are something which can be advertised and spread with a receipt. She was obviously not impressed with the idea of collecting money, but now political analyst Advocate Jayasankar has responded to Deepa’s opinion.

Speaking to an online media, Jayasankar said that the criticisms against Remya are coming from someone(Deepa) who stole the poem of a Dalit poet.

“Deepa Nishanth was upset when she came to know about the money being collected to buy a car for Remya Haridas. She made it clear that she had no issues in a Dalit woman having a car, but the problem was in using her ‘Dalit identity’. Think about it, these words are from a teacher who stole the poem of a Dalit poet that Dalit identity cannot be sold” he said.

Jayasankar also questioned how Deepa could have possibly found a job at Kerala Varma College, Thrissur.