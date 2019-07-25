Commodity Market: Gold, silver price remain firm

In the commodity market, the price of precious metals gold and silver remained firm.

In the international market, the price of gold remained flat at $ 1,426.60 per ounce. In India, in New Delhi, the price of gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity has remained flat at Rs.35,870 and Rs.35,700 per 10 gram respectively. The price of sovereign gold also remained firm at Rs.27,500 per 8 gram.

In the international market, the price of silver was lowered to $16.59 per ounce. In India, the price of silver remained firm at Rs. 42,300 a kilo. The weekly based delivery surged by Rs.12 to Rs.41,558 a kilo. Silver coins remained flat at Rs.85,000 for buying and Rs.86,000 for selling of 100 pieces.