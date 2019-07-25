Indian football team slipped down in FIFA ranking

In football, the Indian football team has slipped down by two places in the FIFA rankings. As per the new FIFA ranking released today, the Indian football team has dropped two places and reached 103rd place.

The Indian team has 1214 points. This is down by five points from last month’s chart. Among Asian countries, India is in 18th position. Iran is in 23rd position followed by Japan (33), Australia (46) and Qatar (62).

Belgium is top in the raming followed by Brazil, France, England, and Uruguay.