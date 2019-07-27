‘Gay people exist because pregnant women have anal sex; says  Christian priest

A Christian priest has come with a controversial statement that gay people exist because pregnant women have anal sex. Church of Cyprus bishop Neophytos Masouras of Morphou. He said this while addressing at a primary school in Akai, Cyprus. As per the priest, homosexuality is a problem and is usually transmitted by parents to the child.

Homosexuality happens during the parent’s sexual intercourse at the time of pregnancy. it follows an unnatural sexual act between the parents. To be more clear, anal sex that when the woman enjoys that, a desire is created and then the desires are passed on tho the child’.

Cyprus has decriminalized homosexuality in 1998. The country has also banned discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in 2004.