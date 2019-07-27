Heavy Rain in Bangladesh : 114 killed, 95 drowned in floods

A total of 114 people have died due to excessive flooding in 28 districts across Bangladesh in the past 17 days.

Of them, 10 people died in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Emergency Operation Center and the Control Room of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) report. 95 people drowned in the affected areas during the 17 days.

Hundreds of thousands of people across Bangladesh have been displaced as many rivers and all four of the country’s major basins continued to rise due to incessant downpours and the rush of water from upstream.

Thousands of people have been affected in the districts while rising water levels of the major rivers left people stranded in water-logged areas, putting them at risk of water-borne diseases.

According to the control room data, 14,781 people have fallen ill due to flooding, water-borne diseases and other natural disasters between July 10 and July 26.