Cricket: Daniel Vettori joins as ‘spin consultant’ for Bangladesh

Former New Zeland player Daniel Vettori will teach the technique of spin bowling to national team members of Bangladesh. He has been appointed as the spin bowling consultant of the Bangladesh team. Former South African pace bowler Charl Langeveldt has been appointed as the fast-bowling coach.

Vettori will be with the team till T20 world cup next year. But Charl Langeveldt is appointed as the fulltime coach.

Vettori has earlier trained Brisbane Heates in BBL and Royal Challengers in IPL. He said that he is happy in training Bangladesh team which has many talents.