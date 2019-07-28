The survival story of a woman who was sold to a brothel by husband at the age of 16

The survival stories of a woman which appear on the Facebook page ‘Humans of Mumbai’ always grab peoples attention. Now a story, not a ‘story but the life of a woman’ who has survived the darkest shades of life has become viral in the social media.

The woman has fallen in love with a man at her teens and married him at the age of 16. They have a child within one year. But the husband sold her and her child in a brothel in the red light area for just rupees 40,000. Then how she managed to escape and how she survived the life that she narrates in the facebook page.

” ’ve lived some of the darkest days, that give me nightmares until today. I’ve lived not knowing if I’ll survive through the night. I’ve been stripped of my dignity and abused, time and again. But despite all of that, today. I’m standing strong and facing the world. I’ve left my past behind, and I’m rebuilding the life that was snatched away from me. A life where nobody owns me… and I’m free”, she wrote.