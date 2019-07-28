Young leaders are suitable to lead Congress, Priyanka Gandhi must lead Congress says, Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader and Parliamentarian Dr.Shashi Tharoor revealed that there are serious issues in the Congress party after Rahul Gandhi has quit the AICC president post. To strengthen party a young leader must come. If Priyanka Gandhi is made the Congress president she will take the party to the age of Indira Gandhi. He revealed this in ana interview given to national media.

Priyanka is a firebrand leader. And Tharoor said that he is supporting and naming Priyanka to the party chief’s post. The finals decision must come from the Gandhi family. If Priyanka was made the party chief she will take the party to glory.

All the leaders in the key position must change to overcome the crisis the party is facing. Even working committee must change. New leaders must come to leadership. Congress must accept the style of the British Conservative party. By this Congress can protect and secure the national interest, he said.