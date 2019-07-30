Latest NewsSports

ICC launches ‘World Test Championship’

Jul 30, 2019, 08:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

The International Cricket Council launched the inaugural World Test Championship. The championship will begin on tomorrow.

Nine test playing teams will participate in the championship which will be played over two years. India, Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies will participate in the championship.

The championship will be completed in 71 test matches across 27 series. Every series in the championship will be worth 120 points, irrespective of the number of Tests. Therefore, a team can score a maximum of 720 points in a cycle. The top two teams will come face to face in the finals. The finals will be held in England in 2021.

India will begin their campaign in the championship with the two-match Test series against the West Indies starting on 22nd of next month. India will play against West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia, and England.

Tags

Related Articles

daughter

Supreme Court orders Rs 50 lakh compensation and job to gangrape survivor

Apr 23, 2019, 01:53 pm IST

Iran President asks Imran Khan to take firm action against terror groups in Pakistan

Mar 10, 2019, 07:26 pm IST

Govt moved 5 crore people out of poverty in four years,says PM Narendra Modi

Aug 28, 2018, 10:17 pm IST
Mammootty

My brother was killed; Superstar Mammootty expresses sorrow

Feb 25, 2018, 07:51 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close