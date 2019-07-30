ICC launches ‘World Test Championship’

The International Cricket Council launched the inaugural World Test Championship. The championship will begin on tomorrow.

Nine test playing teams will participate in the championship which will be played over two years. India, Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies will participate in the championship.

The championship will be completed in 71 test matches across 27 series. Every series in the championship will be worth 120 points, irrespective of the number of Tests. Therefore, a team can score a maximum of 720 points in a cycle. The top two teams will come face to face in the finals. The finals will be held in England in 2021.

India will begin their campaign in the championship with the two-match Test series against the West Indies starting on 22nd of next month. India will play against West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia, and England.