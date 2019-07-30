Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali to marry an Indian girl

Pakistan cricketer Hassan Ali is going to be married soon. And the most astonishing thing is that he is going to marry an Indian girl. The Pakistan news channel Geo News has revealed the news.

The marriage of Ali will be held in Dubai on August 20. He will marry Indian girl Shamia Arzoo. Arzoo belongs to Haryana and is currently residing in Dubai and working with an airline. Her relatives live in Delhi and Haryana.

Hasan Ali will become the fourth Pakistani cricketer to marry an Indian girl. Prior to this, Shoaib Malik married Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza in 2010. In addition, legendary Pakistani batsmen Zaheer Abbas and Mohsin Khan also tied the knot with women belonging to India.

Ali has played in 9 tests, 53ODI’s and 30 T20 matches for Pakistan.