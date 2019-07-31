Latest NewsSports

‘Nothing confirmed’, Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali on news of marriage with an Indian woman

Jul 31, 2019, 04:19 pm IST
Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali has declined the news reports spreading about his marriage with an Indian girl. Earlier media has reported that Hasan Ali is all set to marry Shamia Arzoo, an Indian girl from Haryana who lives in Dubai. It is reported that both will tie the knot on August 20 in Dubai.

” just wanna clarify my wedding is not confirmed yet, our families have yet to meet and decide upon it. will make a public announcement very soon in sha allah”, Hasan Ali tweeted.

Hasan Ali will become the fourth Pakistani cricketer to marry an Indian girl. Prior to this, Shoaib Malik married Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza in 2010. In addition, legendary Pakistani batsmen Zaheer Abbas and Mohsin Khan also tied the knot with women belonging to India.

Ali has played in 9 tests, 53ODI’s and 30 T20 matches for Pakistan.

