Footballer apologizes for accidentally live streaming his own sex tape

An international footballer has apologized for accidentally live-streaming his own sex tape on social, media. The Cameron player Clinton N’jieJay who is the former strike of English club Tottenham has committed this mistake. Thousands of people have watched his intimate lovemaking scenes in ‘snap chat’.

The footballer was celebrating his transfer from Marseille to Dynamo Moscow. He was trying to read news about his transfer in Google and by mistake ‘snap chat’ became on. After realizing his mistake he deleted the video.

” I’m sorry. I had too much to drink. I celebrated my new contract and wanted to read the news. I pressed the wrong button”, he said.