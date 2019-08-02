Pakistani Taliban warns people against polio drops and loud music

The Pakistani Taliban has warned people in the tribal district of North Waziristan not to play loud music and administer polio vaccination to their children, according to a media report on Thursday.

The one-page message on a pamphlet in Urdu issued by banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Miramshah, the headquarters of Pakistan’s North Waziristan district, on Wednesday also directed women not to venture out without a male company, the Dawn newspaper reported.

“We remind you [residents] that similar statements issued by Taliban several times in the past had fallen on deaf ears, but this time we are going to take to task those who violate the Taliban order,” it stated.

The message further stated that women should not go out of their homes alone.