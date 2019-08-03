Indian skipper Virat Kohli enjoys Miami outing with Anushka Sharma: Photos

Indian cricket team’s month-long series against the West Indies will begin on today with the T20 match. Before the fever of cricket starts, the Indian skipper Virat Kohli is having quality time with his wife Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The couple is enjoying a short vacation in Miami. And the photos of the couple is all over the social media.
@AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli while at Dubai airport yesterday ?? #Virushka pic.twitter.com/RgJOjXD88U
— Anushka Sharma News (@AnushkaNews) July 30, 2019
@AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli with fans in Florida ?? #Virushka pic.twitter.com/dyPxqMVHGX
— Anushka Sharma News (@AnushkaNews) July 31, 2019
Post Your Comments