Indian skipper Virat Kohli enjoys Miami outing with Anushka Sharma: Photos

Aug 3, 2019, 07:23 pm IST
Indian cricket team’s month-long series against the West Indies will begin on today with the T20 match. Before the fever of cricket starts, the Indian skipper Virat Kohli is having quality time with his wife Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The couple is enjoying a short vacation in Miami. And the photos of the couple is all over the social media.

