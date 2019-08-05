Super 30’ becomes first film to get tax-free in eight states

Super 30 becomes the first Bollywood movie to get tax-free in eight states according to reports and the film is on its way to glory. The enigma started off from Bihar and now the film is tax free in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, and most recently, Haryana.

The movie is accepted across the nation and the same for the right reasons.

The move is getting right and good reviews ever since from the date of the release.

Taking inspiration from the movie, the Maharashtra government is also starting Super 50 which will initiate special coaching for 50 tribal students and prepare then for JEE and NEET entrance examinations.