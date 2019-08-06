CPI-M announces ‘All-India Protest’ against revoking of Article 370

The Communist Party of India-Marxist on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government of striking “a big blow” at democracy and the Constitution by scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution and dismantling the state of Jammu and Kashmir and called for an all-India protest on August 7 against the decision.

The party said in a statement that Kashmir had acceded to India in the face of invaders from Pakistan and a solemn commitment had been made to them by the Indian State to provide them with special status and autonomy, which was embodied in Article 370. “The Modi government has betrayed the people of Jammu and Kashmir by going back on this commitment,” the party said, adding that the unilateral step will only deepen the alienation.”This is harmful to the unity and integrity of India,” it said.