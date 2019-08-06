Forex Market: Indian rupee gains

In the forex market, the Indian rupee has gained against the US dollar today. The Indian rupee has surged by 26 paise to reach at 70.47 against the US the dollar. The rupee was settled lower yesterday.

At the Interbank Forex market, the Indian rupee opened lower at 70.80 today. The Indian rupee oscillated between 70.47 and 70.80 in the early hours of trading.

On Monday the Indian rupee has settled at 70.73 against the US dollar. It was the biggest single-day fall since August 2013.

The Dollar Index which gauges the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies edged up. It was trading at 97.67 higher by 0.16%.