Not even a girl child was born in these villages

Not even a girl chaild was born in these villages. Yes these villages are in India. In the last three months no girl child was born in 132 villages in the Uttarakashi district in Uttarakhand.

The reports about these villages come out as volunteers who were campaigning for ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padao’ ( Save daughter, educate daughter)were surveyed in the area.

Around 216 children were born in these 132 villages in the last three months. But in this not even a girl child was there. The District Magistrate has informed that a detailed probe on the issue is going on and will call a meeting of ‘ASHA workers’.

But social activists accuse that this shows female foeticide. As per 2011 census data, there were 1,61,489 women compared to 1,68,597men in Uttarkashi.