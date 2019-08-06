Police gifts a new car for following traffic laws

The Dubai police have gifted a new car to a UAE national for always following the traffic laws. Saif Al Sweedi, a UAE national has got a brand new car from the UAE police as a gift.

The Dubai police have gifted him a car for always following the traffic laws of the emirate.

Assistant Commander in chief of Operations, Major General Mohammed Saif Al Zafin has explained that Al Sweedi’s driving records showed that he never failed to observe the traffic regulations on the road. He earned the reward as part of the police’s ‘White points system’.

The Dubai police provide such prizes to drivers who follow the traffic rules to motivate other drivers.