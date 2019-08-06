School bus plunges into gorge ; 9 children dead

Nine children died and eight were seriously injured as a school van, carrying 18 children, rolled down a gorge in Kangsali of Tehri Garhwal.News agency ANI quoted an official of the Disaster Mitigation And Management Centre in Tehri Garhwal saying that a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been rushed to the spot. The injured have been shifted to a hospital, it added.

ANI also reported that five passengers were killed and several feared trapped when a boulder fell on their bus at Lambagad slide zone on the Badrinath Highway.Efforts to rescue the trapped people was underway, it said, and a police team was also present at the spot.

More details are awaited.